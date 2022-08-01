VIENNA, IL — Going to the food pantry can be a difficult choice for some people, who may feel shame or embarrassment about seeking help. Southern Illinois non-profit, Arrowleaf, is providing a fresh take on food pantries that may help alleviate some of that stress: client choice.
"Client Choice" food pantries offer clients a unique experience. Instead of being given a preselected assortment of food, they'll be given a grocery cart. Then, they choose what they want to put it in.
According to CEO Sherrie L. Crabb, Arrowleaf opened a Client Choice pantry in Cairo, IL in January. Crabb says it stays busy, and that they've served a total of 790 clients with almost 250,000 pounds of food.
After a year of preparation and construction, Arrowleaf opened a second Client Choice location in Vienna, IL on Monday morning. Crabb said she believes the Red Bud location will receive just as much traction.
According to a Monday release, the program is entirely self-funded by Arrowleaf and private donors. Crabb explained it's a major investment in communities to purchase the food and come up with the manpower to run the pantries.
Anyone residing in the southern seven counties of Illinois can use the pantries, however, priority is given to individuals living in Alexander, Johnson, and Pulaski Counties.
Clients are able to come to the food pantry once a month, but emergency assistance between visits may be requested.
Cairo
Operating Hours: Tuesday - Thursday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Location: 1401 Washington Ave, Cairo, Illinois 62914
Vienna
Operating Hours: Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Location: 300 Red Bud Lane Vienna, IL
To learn more about the Client Choice food pantries, you can join their Facebook group here.