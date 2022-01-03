ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL – Arrowleaf, a southern Illinois based nonprofit, has opened a new food pantry in Cairo.
An open house was held Monday to celebrate the opening of Arrowleaf's client choice food pantry.
Arrowleaf board members were joined by Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson, Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb and State Rep. Patrick Windhorst during Monday's open house.
To learn more about the new food pantry call Arrowleaf at 618-658-3079, or click here.
If you are interested in donating to Arrowleaf, click here.