VIENNA, IL — Molina Healthcare Foundation awarded an $8,000 grant to Arrowleaf, a human services organization in southern Illinois, to open three community closets for individuals in need.
The Molina Community Closet will open in Vienna, Illinois on Oliver Street, with plans to expand to the Manion Building in Anna, Illinois, and the Arrowleaf office in Cairo, Illinois.
Arrowleaf will have a ribbon cutting ceremony with a tour of the closet from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 101 Oliver St. in Vienna.
The grant will allow the agency to purchase items the community needs that they don't always receive in donations, including hygiene products, baby diapers, formula, travel-sized items to build kits for homeless crisis clients, household cleaning supplies, air mattresses and phone cards.
Arrowleaf's mission is to help all southern Illinoisans reach their full potential. They provide resources and opportunities to support individuals of all ages.
Molina Healthcare of Illinois has provided government-funded health care since 2013. The company serves members through Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid programs throughout Illinois.