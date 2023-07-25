VIENNA, IL — Because food prices continue to climb, southern Illinois nonprofit Arrowleaf is working to give families better access to fresh foods.
Last year, food prices went up almost 10%, and this year, prices are expected to rise another 5.8%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
With fresh produce already more expensive than canned foods, it's getting more difficult for some families to afford fresh and healthy options.
Arrowleaf opened its new garden in Vienna, Illinois, on Tuesday to help supplement the demand of fresh food.
Roger Patton is a volunteer who will be working in the garden once a week. He is a recovering addict staying at one of Arrowleaf's transitional houses. "It makes me feel good that I was able to help out the community in this way, and it improves my self-esteem," he says.
He says it also makes him feel good to be giving back. "I've done some harm in the past to people in the community, and I feel like making and living amends, helping people out and helping the community with this food," he says.
Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb says they provide more than 8,000 pounds of food a month to people in the area. "In Cairo, we provide food for more than 1,000 individuals each month from our food pantry, and in Vienna, we have around 700 individuals we provide food for at our food pantry on a regular basis," she says.
With COVID-related SNAP benefits recently ending, it's even more important to provide fresh foods. "Being able to supplement their regular monthly amount of produce that they're getting, I think that takes some of the stress and burdens off families struggling from month to month," she says.
Volunteers like Patton will continue to help others and themselves. "It makes me feel better about myself, and I feel good that I can help the community that I've taken from," Patton says.
Crabb also mentioned that the new garden is just another way that they're going to continue to bring fresh produce to families that need it.
