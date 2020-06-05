UPDATE (11:40 a.m.) — Graves County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that Giles has been taken into custody by the Union City police department.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man who was released from jail on bond from an attempted murder charge from August 2019 is accused of setting a mobile home on fire early Friday morning in the Dukedom area of Graves County, off of KY HWY 129.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department says they now have arrest warrants for 43-year-old John Michael Giles on charges of arson and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Deputies say Giles reportedly fled the scene in a white 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer before deputy's arrived.
The Trailblazer has KY License Plate Number 894-VGD and is possibly heading to the Union City, Tennessee, area.
Deputies say Giles is reportedly armed and considered dangerous. Deputies say if you know about his whereabouts, do not approach him and call law enforcement immediately.
Deputies say the mobile home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.