WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY (WLEX) — An old, historic covered bridge in Kentucky has been destroyed by fire.
The Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Kentucky was covered by flames late Tuesday night. The timbers from the wooden structure were still smoldering Wednesday afternoon.
A person who lives nearby spotted the fire around 11 p.m. The bridge was completely on the ground 30 minutes later.
There was not much left of the structure Wednesday.
Washington County Judge Executive Timothy Graves tells Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX that the walls of the bridge were fire retardant, but the flooring was not.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and suspects arson. "This bridge was a historical landmark and saddens many in our community over its loss," the law enforcement agency said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
The Kentucky State Fire Marshal is also on the case.
Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE reports that the 280-foot-long bridge across the Little Beech Fork was built in 1871, and the bridge was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.