PADUCAH — Artists, neighbors and friends are creating a colorful addition to the intersection of 7th and Madison streets in downtown Paducah: a street mural.
Artists Michael Terra, John Gomang and Char Downs started work on the piece of pavement art Wednesday, after the city helped out with street sweeping and the Paducah Fire Department provided a power wash of the "canvas."
The painting will not only bring color and beauty to the intersection, but Downs says it will also help slow down drivers.
"Intersections anywhere you go, whether it is near an art museum or an art community, they have their intersections painted. And there have been studies done that these intersection paintings actually slow people down, if they are having trouble, so neighborhoods have been considering those for a long time," Downs says.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the intersection painting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by a neighborhood cookout and potluck. While the painters are at work, Downs says they welcome folks in the community to watch, and even led a hand.