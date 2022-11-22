PADUCAH — Works of art by west Kentucky high school students are on display at the Yeiser Art Center.
YAC says its Teen Spirit 2022 exhibition is officially open, and this year's salon style display includes works from 208 students. A total of 215 pieces are included in the exhibition.
The Teen Spirit exhibit was created in 1993 to recognize talented young artists and support art programs in the region.
Artists included in this year's display include students from Calloway County High School, Community Christian Academy, Duncan Academy, Marion High School, Massac County High School, McCracken County High School, Murray High School, Paducah Tilghman High School and Trigg County High School, as well as homeschool students.
Teen Spirit 2022 is on display now through Dec. 4. YAC says the gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.