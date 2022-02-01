As February begins, so does American Heart Month, and a recent study shows heart attacks have risen among those ages 35-54, especially for women.
The observational study of some 28,000 patients in four U.S. cities doesn't provide an explanation why more women are experiencing heart attacks. However, it does not that more woman than men in the study had high blood pressure or diabetes.
“Although they may outwardly appear healthy, almost half of adults over age 20 have elevated or high blood pressure,” said Martin Rains, MD, a cardiologist with the Baptist Health Medical Group in Paducah. “Having high levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol or being overweight can play a role in developing diabetes. Both high blood pressure and high cholesterol – along with smoking – are three major heart attack risk factors.”
According to Baptist Health Paducah, these are some warning signs of a heart attack for women:
- Fatigue - More than 70% of women reported extreme fatigue in the month or months prior to their heart attacks.
- Sleeplessness or insomnia - Women who have had heart attacks remember not being able to fall asleep or stay asleep during the months before their heart attack.
- Anxiety and stress - Stress is a known factor in heart attacks.
- Indigestion or nausea. Stomach pain, intestinal cramps, nausea, and digestive disruptions are another sign reported by female heart attack patients. Pay attention if anything feels strange.
- Shortness of breath - Difficulty breathing is always a good reason to call 911
- Flu-like symptoms - Clammy, sweaty skin, along with feeling lightheaded and weak, can lead women to wonder if they have the flu when, in fact, they’re having a heart attack.
- Jaw, ear, neck or shoulder pain - While pain and numbness in the chest, shoulder, and arm is a common sign of a heart attack (at least, among men), women often don’t experience the pain this way. Instead, many women say they felt pain and a sensation of tightness running along their jaw and down the neck, and sometimes up to the ear, as well. The pain might also extend down to the shoulder and arm.
