PADUCAH — We are 20 days away from one of Paducah's largest events of the year attracting thousands of visitors providing a major economic boon. AQS QuiltWeek is a busy time for our community. One local business has been preparing all year.
The folks at Hancock's of Paducah say they are ready for a very busy week. The family-owned business orders fabric for the store year round just for this event.
Over 50 years of fabric, Hancock's of Paducah has been open since 1969, and Justin Hancock has been working for the business for more than two decades.
"We been serving the quilting community since then," he says. He tells me the quilting community has become part of his family.
"These are people that are special. We've seen some of these people over and over, over the course of 25-30 years," he says.
During Paducah's QuiltWeek, that family grows. "We get here at 8 in the morning and there's a line to get in, and we leave at 6, and I think we could probably stay open much later. It's just there's only so many of us, and it's, it takes some skills to do what we're doing," says Hancock.
Hancock says preparing for QuiltWeek requires all hands on deck. He says it’s not the money that excites him about the event.
"It's a showcase for us to, to be proud of what we do and show it to people who are enthusiastic about, about this industry and about this art form that we are passionate about as well," he says.
Sid Hancock is married to Justin and pitches in at Hancock's where she can. She says back prep for the event is so important.
"Gosh, for nine months now in preparation for the show. We look forward to it every year. We have our system down. We know what to expect. We know how to make it work. Our employees have done it time and time again, and I think everybody’s ready to roll,” she says.
The couple tells me overall they are prepared not only for the traffic of the event, but also the bonding.