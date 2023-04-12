PADUACH — One of the largest events in Paducah is happening in a little more than two weeks: AQS QuiltWeek.
But the question remains: Who will pay to repair the roof of one of the show's largest venues?
Thousands of people visit Paducah for QuiltWeek, but the Paducah Convention Center's roof is still leaking.
The answer to that question remains uncertain even after the McCracken County Fiscal Court met on Monday and the Paducah City Commission on Tuesday.
Again, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer insists the city pay for half of the roof repairs.
However, Paducah Mayor George Bray said Tuesday that, while the convention center’s roof is important, the city will not help fund the repairs.
Amid all that, leaders with the convention center simply want the roof repairs finished and funded.
A video of the convention center shows a leaky roof with water forming a puddle in the facility, a building that's at the center of AQS QuiltWeek.
"It's not a good, good look for us, just because, you know, this is a national event, actually worldwide. We have people from all over the world that come to that event," Paducah Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said.
The roof is impacting how the Paducah Convention Center is approaching QuiltWeek, and organizers have to adjust.
"They know which rooms have substantial damage," said Campbell. "If it rains, they know the rooms they don't need to have quilts in. They're kind of on notice that if it rains, they're going to have to move equipment."
Campbell says 40% of the roof is leaking, but the leaky spots are not new developments. Campbell said this has been happening for the past few years.
But leaders with McCracken County and the city of Paducah are at a crossroads.
The issue is figuring out whether revenues from the transient room tax in its totality should pay for roof repairs.
Clymer said he disagrees with Bray. The judge executive believes the city needs to help cover the cost.
"I believe I'm right. He believes he's right," said Clymer. "I don't know if he's had professional advice or an attorney to advise him on it or not."
However, Campbell simply wants the repairs funded so work can be done, because right now, everything is at a standstill.
"The hospitality industry, if we can't host events or if we have to cancel events, they'll feel the effects of it," said Campbell. "I just hope that they can figure it out."
Clymer told Local 6 he plans to put together a proposal for the city and the convention center by Monday.
Local 6 also reached out to Bray.
He was unavailable for an interview Wednesday.