Tickets for Beyonce's Renaissance Tour are now on sale — but some would-be concert goers are concerned.
Fears about concert scams or another potential Ticketmaster fiasco — like the one involving Taylor Swift and Congress — abound.
The Better Business Bureau has a few tips for consumers looking to snag a seat at her show — or any other live concert this year.
Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. “To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
- Only purchase tickets from venues or legitimate sellers on their actual websites. Avoid purchasing tickets from social media sites, and take steps to verify re-sellers and vendors on the BBB website.
- Watch out for fake websites. Some scammers will make their site look legitimate by copying and pasting images from real websites and changing one or two letters in the company's URL.
- Only use protected payment methods. Avoid paying with cash, debit, or wire transfer. Instead, pay with a credit card — which makes it easier to dispute fraudulent purchases.