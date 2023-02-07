Tickets for Beyonce's Renaissance Tour are now on sale — but some would-be concert goers are concerned.

Fears about concert scams or another potential Ticketmaster fiasco — like the one involving Taylor Swift and Congress — abound.

The Better Business Bureau has a few tips for consumers looking to snag a seat at her show — or any other live concert this year.

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. “To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.