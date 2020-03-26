SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 673 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, including seven deaths. As cases continue to rise, Gov. JB Pritzker is urging Illinoisans to take the outbreak seriously and continue to practice social distancing.
The governor said he received word Thursday that his request to President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration for Illinois was approved.
"This declaration will provide emergency funding to increase hospital and housing capacity, as we respond to this unprecedented health crisis," Pritzker said. "This declaration also provides resources to expand tele-health, allowing us to safely reach more Illinoisans in need of care."
Thursday's numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois to 2,538 cases. The number of deaths from the virus now stands at 26.
Pritzker is reminding Illinoisans to continue social distancing and staying home whenever possible.
"Folks, we live in a free country, and we all want to maintain our freedoms even in the context of our stay at home order, but I am begging you, please, if you don't have to be out, stay inside," Pritzker said. "If you go outside, please find a place to go that is not crowded. For the sake of everyone's health, follow the social distancing guidelines that we talk about here every single day. Stay 6 feet apart, and don't gather in groups of 10 or more."
"Right now, hosting a party, crowding down by the lake, playing a pickup basketball game in a public park — if you're doing these things, you're spitting in the face of the doctors and nurses and first responders who are risking everything so that you can survive. We are quite literally in the middle of a battle to save your life."
"I don't tell you this to scare you," the governor added. "I tell you this to save your life."
Pritzker said the state has launged a COVID-19 Response Fund that has already raised nearly $23 million. The fund is not being run by the state government. Instead, the United Way of Illinois and Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations are operating it. The governor's sister, Penny Pritzker, is chairing the committee that will guide the fund.
The governor also noted that, since he asked retired health care workers to return to work, 450 Illinoisans have applied to help so far.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin also spoke during Thursday's update. The senator talked about passing the stimulus bill Wednesday night, calling the unanimous vote "nothing short of miraculous by federal standards."
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state's hotline at 1-800-889-3931. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
For more information about the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, click here.