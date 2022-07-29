(WLEX) — It's been nearly eight months since the December tornado outbreak that killed 80 people in Kentucky.
Graves County was hit hard, with an EF4 tornado carving a large path of destruction.
While that disaster is different from the flooding in eastern Kentucky, Graves County's emergency management director says the feeling of loss is much the same.
WLEX-TV's Leigh Searcy talked with Emergency Management Director Tracey Warner about her experience responding to a natural disaster.
"Things will be coming, it'll be overwhelming for them, but it just takes time," Warner says.
She understands that it’s human nature to immediately want to step in and donate items, but says to let local authorities come up with a plan first. That night in Mayfield, she didn't yet know the twister had been on the ground through her whole county.
"We had thousands of people show up, and it was so overwhelming. We couldn't even deal with the disaster, because they created a disaster in itself," Warner says. "Any advice that I would have for people is don't self-deploy. You need to let them figure out what they need, you know, and be ready to go."
She says Graves County still has many leftover donations they plan to take to eastern Kentucky when it's time.
"We’re holding off. We’re not going to send anything right now, because we know they're still getting flooding,” she says.
Warner knows that when the initial shock of the disaster calms down in eastern Kentucky, there will be new challenges, like applying for aid when important paperwork was destroyed with your home.
"We had driver’s license setup. We had to have like renter, like landlords write a letter saying, 'Yes, they were renting from me at this address,' and step outside the box a little bit,” she says.
Months later, Graves County is still rebuilding.
"I would say we are not even — we might be at maybe 30%," she says.
Warner says after a disaster the hope is to leave people and buildings better than they were before it.
"Right now they're in their emergency response mode of, let's try to save as many lives as we can, and that's so important, you know, to try to do that, and then eventually they'll get to the stage where 'how can we prevent this from ever happening again?'" Warner says.
People across the state are stepping up and helping out in eastern Kentucky. Six Mayfield fire department personnel headed there this morning.
The state has created a donation fund for recovery efforts.
GoFundMe has also created a hub where folks can find verified fundraising campaigns for the region.