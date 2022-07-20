The heat will be sticking around through the week, and it could be dangerous if you're out working in it.
The risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases as the temperature rises. Here are some signs to look out for.
Heat exhaustion can leave you dizzy and sweating excessively, with muscle cramping.
If you're suffering from heat exhaustion, get to a cool, air-conditioned place and drink plenty of water.
Heat stroke is different — and considerably more severe.
Someone suffering heat stroke will have a throbbing headache, they will have stopped sweating and they’ll have a strong, rapid pulse.
If you notice someone suffering from a suspected heat stroke, call 911 and move that person into the shade. Do not give them anything to drink.