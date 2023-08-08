PADUCAH — It’s back to school time and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has some safety tips for drivers to remember as school busses get back on the roads.
According to NHTSA school busses are the most regulated vehicles on the road, they are designed to be highly visible and they have several safety features like flashing red lights, cross-view mirrors, and stop sign arms that make them stand out. Not to mention the multiple laws in place to protect busses and the children on them.
When you’re driving near a school bus that begins to slow down or stop, you should be on high alert since children are most likely nearby or waiting a few feet back from the bus. Children may also need to cross the road to get on the bus. This is why it is important to stop for school busses, and don’t attempt to pass them. Passing school busses is also illegal in every state while the stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing.
The NHTSA recommends you learn the school bus laws in your state and always follow them. It’s also important to know what bus lights mean.
- Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean that the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children.
- Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm means the bus is stopped and children are getting on or off.
Although drivers should be highly vigilant around school busses, accidents could still happen. Luckily, school busses are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries. They have protective seating, high crush standards and rollover protection features.
Large busses don’t have seat belts, but they are heavier and distribute crash forces differently than passenger cars and light trucks. Crash protection is provided by strong, closely spaced seats that have energy-absorbing seat backs.
Small school busses are required to have seat belts in every seat since the size and weight of small school busses is closer to the weight of passenger cars and trucks.
School bus safety isn’t just for drivers; it’s also for the passengers. NHTSA says it’s important for parents to talk about bus stop safety with their children.
Some bus stop safety tips from NHTSA include:
- Arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes before the bus stop arrives.
- Wait for the bus at least 10 feet away from the curb.
- The bus stop is not a place to run or play.
- When the bus arrives, wait for the bus to fully stop, the door to open, and the driver to tell you it’s okay to get on or off.
- Never walk behind a school bus. If you need to cross the road, cross in front of the bus.
- Make eye contact with the driver before crossing the road.
- If you drop something while crossing the road or getting on the bus, tell the bus driver. Don’t try to pick it up because the driver may not be able to see you.
There are so many protections in place to keep your child safe on the school bus, but following these tips and remaining vigilant when driving is something that will increase the safety of the community.
For the full list of NHTSA’s school bus safety tips click here.