MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — With McCracken County seeing more crashes this month compared to November 2018, the sheriff's office is reminding holiday travelers to drive safely.
From Nov. 1 through Nov. 27 this year, deputies responded to 95 collisions that resulted in 12 people injured. During the same time span last year, deputies responded to 66 collisions that resulted in 19 people hurt, according to data provided by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
Throughout November and December of last year, the sheriff's office responded to 171 car crashes that resulted in 50 people being treated in emergency rooms. Of those crashes, more than 17% happened on U.S. 45 (Lone Oak Road), more than 9% occurred on U.S. 60, and nearly 9% happened on Friendship Road.
In all of 2018, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to 1,001 collisions that resulted in injuries for 290 people. In addition, five people were killed.
McCracken County deputies have responded to 875 crashes this year as of Nov. 27. Among those collisions, 208 people were hurt, and seven died. This year, Lone Oak Road once again has the most crashes (93), followed by U.S. 60 (68), and Interstate 24 East (65).
Sgt. George Johnson with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they usually see an uptick in crashes during November and December.
"I think partly due to just the stress of the holidays," said Johnson. "There's so many distractions. We're trying to complete plans, and be places on time, and buying our gifts, and getting ready for the holidays. And then we jump in our car, and the last thing on our mind is driving defensively or being patient or courteous."
With the collision numbers in mind, combined with heavy holiday traffic, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to avoid being distracted, maintain good following distances, wear seat belts, use turn signals, and obey traffic lights and speed limits.
But Johnson said having the right mentality is important, too.
"If we focus on being, say, courteous, be a courteous driver: When we get in the car, have the mindset that we're going to have a little more patience than normal," said Johnson. "Traffic is going to be heavier. There are other drivers that are going to be distracted. So, if we're in the mindset that we're going to be patient, courteous and defensive, I think it gives us a head start on arriving where we want to arrive safely without a collision."
Johnson said he looked through data dating back to 2015, and learned that the total number of crashes in McCracken County has increased each year since that time.
"The more defensive we can be behind the (wheel), and be in the mindset of accident prevention, the less stress that we can bring on ourselves during the holidays," advised Johnson.
On a national scale, AAA predicts 49.3 million travelers are hitting the road for this Thanksgiving. It's a 2.89% increase from last year's total, and the most since 2005.