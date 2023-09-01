PADUCAH — Paducah's 29th Barbecue on the River is right around the corner, and guests have a lot to look forward to this year. The event is from Sept. 21-23.
Beautiful Paducah Marketing Director Kacey Darling said attendees can expect plenty of vendors from all over. Some are traveling from as far as Florida.
"We have about 150 vendors coming this year, so it's going to be a little bigger even. We're growing every year," Darling said.
Like last year, the festival will be held at Paducah's transient boat dock. Because that's the location, Darling said organizers are doing their best to assist people getting to the event.
"Parking is a major deal when you have to walk all the way down there to the transient dock, but there's all the parking that we had last year. Anywhere downtown is open and available," Darling said.
A shuttle will run from the National Quilt Museum to the venue to accommodate guests. The shuttle schedule and routes will be available on Beautiful Paducah's website, so people can plan accordingly.
Live music will play all weekend, and Darling said festivalgoers will get to hear music at more than one location this year.
"This year, we have two stages, so we have a main stage, and then we have a grassroots stage in another location," Darling said.
A designated VIP section is available this year. It will be a fenced-in area with access to an exclusive bar. There will be outdoor games, TVs, lounge areas and more. VIP tickets can be bought at Beautiful Paducah's website.
Attendees can expect the usual friendly competition between barbecue vendors.
"As always, we have the barbecue competition, so everybody that is here is going to compete for the best product, best food," said Darling.
Barbecue on the River is about raising money for nonprofit organizations. Last year, the event raised more than $400,000 for charity, and organizers hope to top that this year.
"Every vendor actually gets to choose their nonprofit that they donate to, and as a requirement to participate in the event, you have to donate at least 20% of your proceeds to any charity of your choice," Darling said.
Thousands of people come to Paducah to experience the Barbecue on the River festivities each year and visit local businesses, and the importance is not lost on organizers.
"You have all these people that get to come down here and participate in this big thing, and I like to think of it as Paducah's special event. It's the biggest thing that we do all year, and everybody loves it," Darling said.