GILBERSVILLE, KY — We're days away from the start of Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial beginning of summer. With warmer days approaching, local rescue squads are preparing in case of an emergency. Wednesday, multiple county agencies were out on Kentucky Lake for hands-on boating and water safety training.
Volunteer rescue squads are out on the water, waiting for anything to happen.
"It all comes down to we want to save lives and protect people and property." says Kenny Pratt. He’s been working with the Marshall County Rescue Squad for eight years. He is now the chief, and he says Wednesday's training at Moors Marina was all about getting ready for the warmer months.
"A lot of people around here, with the lakes and stuff, want to get out and do boating activities and canoeing and things of that nature,” he says. “I mean, that's one of the great things about living here in Marshall County.”
Pratt says he has seen many incidents on surrounding lakes. Last year alone, the Marshall County Rescue Squad responded to five drownings, including two on Kentucky Lake, one on Lake Barkley and two on local ponds.
A trainer came down from Virginia, and the local squads spent the day learning new information and techniques. Pratt says he knows the surrounding lakes are go-tos for people who want a warm day of fun.
"Also, give a plan if you're going to be out on a boat or something," he says.
Pratt says it is extremely important for responders in counties across Kentucky to get out and train together on the lakes so they can cover larger search areas and provide mutual aid.
"By having more folks here that just makes it easier. We work as a team and to accomplish the same goal," he says.
Local 6 rode along with David Shepherd with McCracken County on Wednesday, and he also sees the importance of combined training. He says the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak was a reminder that each county needs and relies on each other.
"No one county has the resources to take care of something, especially at that scale. So, we all have to come together and help each other," says Shephard.
Shepherd and Pratt each said preparing is key when out on the lake. But if you don't, rescue squads will be nearby and ready to help.