PADUCAH — The sun and heat can impact your health, so staying out of the heat is important. But if you do get out in it, a great way to cool off is to use ice. A local business owner says his sales of bagged ice are up.
Business is usually good and consistent at the One Stop Wine and Spirts on Lone Oak Road in Paducah.
Manager Ray Patl says it’s even better now in the heat thanks to ice sales.
“When the temperatures go more than 95, we sell a bunch of ice in this place,” says Patl.
Patl usually sees people coming in to buy bagged ice and beer, but lately they’re coming just for the ice.
“Sometimes it’s 20. Sometimes it’s 30. Sometimes like two days in a row it’s just emptied out, you know," he says.
One local ice distributor tells Local 6 getting bags of ice to companies like Patl's is an early morning job. They say with the heat ramping up more and more deliveries have been coming in.
Patl says the increase in business has One Stop adjusting its delivery schedule to meet the demand.
"I'm telling you the way were going like 100 degree, so we order twice a week," says Patl, and they say delivering can be tough.
"Sometimes they are pretty busy, like I told you. The 100 degrees or more than 100 degree, they are super-duper busy," he says.
But that's not stopping Patl from making sure the store’s cooler is fully stocked for those in need of ice.
Ice not only keeps your drinks cold, but your body too. Placing a bucket of ice in front of a fan can act as a homemade AC unit. Doctors also say placing a small baggie of ice on your pressure points can cool you down faster. That includes your wrists and behind your ears.