GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its Aviation Accident Preliminary Report on the late-February plane crash in Graves County that killed a local man.
The report says on Feb. 22, around 5:57 p.m., an experimental amateur-built Vans RV-7, registered as N383DB, was 'substantially damaged' in an accident near Mayfield, Kentucky.
The private pilot, later identified as Henry Babenco, was killed in the accident. The report says the airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight.
The report also states several witnesses saw the airplane conducting 'touch-and-go' landings on runway 1 at the Mayfield Graves County Airport (M25), in Mayfield.
Another witness, who was in a vehicle driving eastbound on a nearby highway, says they saw the airplane climbing, and states "as the airplane went higher, the tail dropped and the plane went into a back flip." Then, the airplane "headed nose first towards the ground" where it hit about 1,000 feet north of the airport in an open field.
NTSB says the post-accident examination of the wreckage revealed that all components of the airplane were accounted for at the accident scene and flight control continuity was confirmed from the cockpit controls to each flight control surface.
Additionally, the report says there was an odor similar to aviation fuel in the area of the wreckage.
The report says crews examined the airplane's engine and saw no evidence of any pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.
An engine data monitor was recovered and retained for further examination.
You can see the full report in the PDF below: