HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Local and state leaders, along with officials from Ascend Elements Inc., broke ground Thursday on what will be the largest facility of a company that recycles old lithium-ion batteries into sustainable battery materials.
The new facility, called Apex 1, is being built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. It's a nearly $1 billion investment that will create up to 400 full-time jobs.
Once it's up and running, the plant will produce enough items to equip up to 250,000 electric vehicles a year.
In august, the company announced an investment of $310 million with plans to create 250 jobs in the first phase alone.
On Wednesday, the federal government awarded the company $480 million to increase production of EV batteries.
The investment will be ascend elements largest operation in the united states.
At the ground breaking for the plant Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the investment is huge for western Kentucky.
"Since that announcement from yesterday that I will talk about, we went from an amazing facility to the sky is the limit — to the envy of surrounding states, to the envy of the entire country. Just look at what Ascend is adding, too. Folks, in just the last two years we have become the undisputed electric battery production capitol of the United States of America. Right here in Kentucky," Beshear said.
Company leaders expect the facility to be in operation in 2024 and create a $4.4 billion economic impact in kentucky through construction and its first 10 years of operation.
Jobs created at the facility will include engineers, chemists, warehouse associates and manufacturing operators.