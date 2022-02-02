WEST KENTUCKY — Ashley Furniture Industries says it recently donated more than 350 mattresses to survivors of the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak in Kentucky.
The mattresses are valued at $155,695 total, the home furnishings manufacturer says. The donation was made in partnership with Higdon Furniture Company, an Ashley affiliate with locations in Paducah and Murray.
“The news and images of the Kentucky tornadoes has been devastating to see. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the victims, especially those who lost loved ones to these storms,” Ashley President and CEO Todd Wanek said in a statement sent to Local 6 on Wednesday. “Ashley is committed to supporting the affected communities with this donation. We hope this alleviates some of the burden felt by those who are in a difficult time as they rebuild their homes and communities.”
Furniture delivery teams with the company helped distribute the items to local communities. Ashley also says the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County helped distribute the donated mattresses and other essentials to tornado survivors. The company says local United Way CEO Betsy Burkeen helped coordinate the donation deliveries.
"Every person in our community should have a safe place to lay their head at night, and it takes us all to ensure that happens. We are so thankful for this generous donation to the families of those recently impacted by this devastation," Burkeen said in a statement.
In a news release about the donation, Ashley says facilities in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina held donation drives for communities affected by the tornado outbreak. The company says those teams collected more than 400 pounds of hygiene and food items, which were sent to the area along with the mattresses.