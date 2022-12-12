MURRAY, KY — Starting next month, local public radio station WKMS will have a new station manager.
Murray State University on Monday announced that Asia Burnett will officially step into the role on Jan. 1.
Burnett has been working as the Murray public radio station's interim manager since July, the university says, and she previously served as assistant station manager and development director from July 2021 to July 2022. Before that, she was the station's development director from January 2013 to July 2021 and an underwriting representative from February 2012 to January 2013.
"Public radio is all about building community and I've been so fortunate to be part of the WKMS community for over a decade,” Burnett said in a statement released Monday. “I'm excited to see what the future will bring for WKMS and Murray State - two places that will always feel like home for me. Thank you for listening and entrusting me to help in this important work."