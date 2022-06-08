Aspen Dental says its location across the country will provide free care to military veterans on Saturday, June 11, during the company's Day of Service.
This is the eighth year Aspen Dental has held its Day of Service event. Four locations in the Local 6 area are participating. Those include:
- 5183 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
- 2702 W. Deyoung St., Marion, Illinois 62959
- 3070 William St., Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
- 3101 Oak Grove Road suite 6, Poplar Bluff, Missouri 63901
Veterans wishing to receive free services must schedule an appointment in advance. To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-277-3646.
For more information about the Aspen Dental Day of Service, visit HealthyMouthMovement.com. Appointments can also be made online at that website.