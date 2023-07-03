PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along a section of Kentucky 293 in Lyon County. Work will begin Wednesday, July 5, and is expected to last three days if weather permits.
KYTC says the work zone will run from mile marker 0 at the Kentucky 93 intersection and extend east through the Interstate 24 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange to the 1 mile marker. That will include the intersections with the eastbound and westbound ramps at exit 45, and the intersections with Kentucky 818 north and south.
Drivers should be prepared for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers, KYTC says, and delays will be possible during the movement and placement of equipment.
The cabinet asks drivers to use caution when driving through construction, especially with flaggers and maintenance personnel working along the roadway.