PADUCAH — Paving for the approaches of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland river “Smithland” bridge will start on Monday, July, 31.
According to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic will be reduced to 1 lane with flaggers controlling the alternating flow.
Traffic has been driving over the base layer of asphalt since the bridge opened in May. A crew will be working between the 12 and 13 mile markers to finish the final driving surface.
The Crew will work on each side of the bridge from near the KY 70 and Tiline Road intersection in Smithland to the Brummite Road intersection.
KYTC reports that it is likely a milling crew will be working along this section over the weekend.