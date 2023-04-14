CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — An asphalt resurfacing project is beginning Friday along a section of Kentucky 139 South in Caldwell County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the work zone begins at the north ramps of Interstate 24 at mile point 0.64 and continues north to US 62, which is also Main Street, ending at mile point 11.670.
The cabinet says flaggers will be in place during milling and paving operations.
Drivers are asked to be careful, and to be ready for stop conditions and to safely pass workers and equipment near the flow of traffic.