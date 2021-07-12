CALDWELL COUNTY, KY– Crews for the KYTC will begin an asphalt resurfacing effort on U.S 62 in Princeton beginning Monday evening at 6 p.m.
Milling and paving operations will take place overnight, and on street parking will be prohibited from 6 p.m to 6 a.m.
Milling will begin on the eastbound lane of West Main Street at the railroad crossing, moving east along Main Street, around the east side of the courthouse, then westward on Market Street.
The paving is expected to be completed by Friday, July 16.