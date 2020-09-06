HICKORY, KY — Starting college is a major milestone, and COVID-19 has changed how that looks for students. But, as this year proves, things could always be worse.
Jacob Woods is 18 years old. He was this year's Graves County High School valedictorian. He had plans to major in professional meteorology and minor in broadcasting at Mississippi State University this fall.
He has always had plans to hit the big screen, like his mentors.
"Beau Dodson, Jennifer Rukavina, formerly at WPSD, me and her have a pretty good connection. Then, Noah Bergen and I have had a pretty good connection since he's came down," said Woods. "So it's amazing that people coming from all over and see someone like me, an 18 year old who hasn't had a degree. It's nice that people kind of welcome you with open arms."
In early August, his big plans took a major turn, landing him in the Baptist Health Paducah emergency room.
Jacob had a seizure. He documented everything in his journal his family gave him.
"This is on August 5, 2020. This is where my story begins. Today was my first day of quarantine as I prepare for brain surgery on Tuesday, August 18," read Jacob. "I had a seizure at Nana and Papa'a house a week ago. I cannot drive, attend school, work, et cetera until the doctor approves for me to do so, and who knows when that will be?"
Inside his journal, Jacob wrote what he was going through on the days leading up to and after his brain surgery. He wrote in his journal every night, as Harry Styles' "Fine Line" played on his record player.
The whole process was scary and painful. He still has the scar to show it.
"It was right here on the right side of my brain. There's the scar from it, probably about four inches long," said Jacob. "I mean, overall it looks really well, and it's healed up really well."
Jacob found out that he had been living all his life with a marble-sized tumor inside his brain.
He was diagnosed with a dysembryoplastic neuroepithelial tumor, also known as DNET.
"It was awful. I hated it, every moment of it. I had Mom and Dad right beside me every day to hold my hand through it," said Jacob. "That helped a ton. Because of COVID, we couldn't have a lot of people in the hospital to see me."
His parents, Julie and Max Woods, never imagined this would happen to their son.
"My sister had called — I was at work — and said that something happened to Jacob, and they just weren't sure what had happened to him. He fell out the bed, and they couldn't get him to be responsive," said Julie.
She said he seemed OK by the time she got to the hospital. but a CAT scan and MRI disclosed the tumor. It was located in the "silent part of the brain," where it went unnoticed for decades.
"We just weren't sure. It was just very scary," said Julie. "One minute, I just kept thinking 'how's this happening?' We were suppose to be moving him next week to Mississippi State. We were suppose to be finishing all of his stuff this weekend, and here we are scheduling a brain surgery."
Max was not allowed inside because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"It made it difficult not knowing, but thank goodness we had these cell phones and you can be on speaker phone, so anytime the doctor come in to talk, I was involved in the conversation," said Max.
The family describes the entire process as a struggle, but they prayed and kept their faith strong.
"All of my friends are out tonight, and watching them make memories without me sucks so bad," Jacobs reads from his journal. "But this chapter of my life is going to soon pass, as soon as God allows it to do so."
The surgery was successful. Doctors ran tests on the tumor, and waiting on results was painful.
"For about 72 hours it was a throbbing, like 10 out of 10 on the pain scale headache. It was awful — worse than a migraine," said Jacob.
The days following the surgery affected Jacob's mental health, but the love and countless prayers from family, friends, and Mississippi State helped.
He received a signed football from his college, get well cards, and an anointed blanket from his Graves County High School family.
"There was moments where I was just ready to drop everything and say I'm done with this, you know?" said Jacob. "It's easy to do that, and it's hard to be strong and to stay strong, but you do it for the people you care about because they're doing it for you."
His scar began to heal and his test results came back two weeks early.
"When we got the results back that it was benign, which was great news, 'cause that means no chemo, no treatment. This is pretty much done," he said.
He is waiting for Oct. 21. That day, his doctor is expected to officially allow him to do the things he loves, like driving.
He sat behind the wheel of his car on Friday. He hasn't been able to drive it for over a month now. He turned on the engine.
"Feels amazing. I took this for granted before this all happened, so it's crazy the things that you do every single day, don't think about but take it for granted," said Jacob.
As he waits, he remains thankful, looking toward the future.
"This is my story now, and it's a fantastic story, and one day I'm going to have a big platform to share this with," said Jacob. "I'm hoping this, from this point forward, I think it just gets better, just continue to be an inspiration and love life to the fullest, you never know when that one last day is going to be."
Jacob will start classes in the spring of 2020 at Mississippi State University.
The scholarships he earned for this semester will carry over.