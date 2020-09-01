PADUCAH -- A man is being sought after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a hammer Monday night at a home on Rock Creek Circle.
The victim, a 21-year-old Mayfield resident, told police she was at a friend’s home when Henry L. Dixon, her ex-boyfriend, showed up to discuss their recent break-up.
She said he pulled a hammer from a backpack and began hitting her in the head with it. She said she fell down a flight of stairs during the assault.
A witness said Dixon fled in a black car, headed toward Interstate 24. Officers said the car later was found, abandoned, at the end of Jones Street in McCracken County.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
A warrant was obtained for Dixon’s arrest, charging him with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief for damage done inside the home.
Dixon currently is out on bond after his arrest in Daviess County, KY, on a charge of first-degree assault.
Anyone with information about Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.