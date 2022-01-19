MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Assistant McCracken County Attorney Craig Newbern Jr. has thrown his hat in the ring to run for McCracken County District Court judge in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division.
In a news release Wednesday, Newbern announced he has filed with the secretary of state to run for the judicial seat. Newbern has served as an assistant county attorney for six years. Newbern says in that role he has prosecuted child support cases in McCracken County Family Court and domestic violence and general criminal offenses in McCracken County District Court. Before his current role, Newbern was a staff attorney for the Department of Public Advocacy. He also previously worked as an assistant attorney general for Kentucky.
“I am excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of McCracken County,” Newbern said in a statement included in his news release. “I have practiced in courts across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and I will use those experiences in being a fair, knowledgeable and impartial judge.”
The judicial seat Newbern is running for is currently held by Judge Chris Hollowell, who has not yet filed to run for reelection.
Another candidate who has filed to run for McCracken County District Court Judge in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division is Amanda Branham, who is listed as an assistant Ballard County attorney at ballardcounty.ky.gov. The Kentucky Bar Association website lists her as an attorney in McCracken County with active status and no record of public discipline. The bar website also lists Newbern with active status and no record of public discipline.