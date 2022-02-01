MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Jamie Mills has formally announced he is running for McCracken County District Court judge.
Mills made the announcement in front of the county courthouse Tuesday.
Local 6 caught up with Mills following his announcement. He shared the reasons he's decided to run for the judgeship.
"Mental health is a very serious issue, and it's an issue that often is dealt with in the district court. And I am dedicated if I am elected district court judge to having a mental health docket specifically to help families that are dealing with loved ones who are, who need help," Mills said.
Mills is running against three other candidates: Amanda Branham, Craig Newbern and incumbent Judge Chris Hollowell.