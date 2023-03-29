PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman High School's principal hiring committee has chosen Deatrik Kinney to serve as the school's next principal. Kinney is currently an assistant principal at the school.
Paducah Public Schools announced the decision Wednesday evening. He will replace Principal Allison Steig, after she announced her plan to retire in December. Kinney will take over as principal on July 1, 2023.
The district says Kinney has worked as an educator and school administrator for 15 years, first teaching health education and physical education at Fulton County Middle School from 2008 to 2016 before serving as assistant principal at Todd County Central High School from 2016 to 2018 and principal from 2018 to 2021. During his time in Fulton County, PPS says Kinney was a faculty representative for the Fulton County School Based Decision Making Council and the district's direct wellness coordinator.
Kinney began working at Paducah Tilghman High School in 2021, serving as assistance principal and athletics director.
“Mr. Kinney brings significant knowledge and experience to his new role as Paducah Tilghman principal,” PTHS Assistant Superintendent Will Black says in a statement included in Wednesday's announcement. “He loves PTHS, and he is committed to continuing Paducah Tilghman’s tradition of excellence. We look forward to working with him as our district moves closer to its vision of knowing each and every student by name and need.”
In a statement of his own, Kinney shares his eagerness to take on the role of principal at PTHS.
“I am so excited words cannot express the way I feel right now,” Kinney says. “I look forward to building relationships with our stakeholders, students and staff as we advance our academics and make sure each student has access to resources and a chance to be successful in the classroom.”
Paducah Public Schools says the committee that chose Kinney for the role was made up of stakeholders including teachers, parents, classified staff, school and district administrators, students and community leaders.