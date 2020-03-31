PADUCAH — Paducah Middle School interim assistant principal Corbin Snardon has been selected to serve as assistant principal at the Paducah Innovation Hub, Paducah Public Schools announced Tuesday.
Snardon will finish out the school year as interim assistant principal at Paducah Middle before starting work with the Paducah Innovation Hub in the summer, a news release from the school district says.
The release says Snardon began teaching at Paducah Middle in 2011, where he taught sixth-grade geography and eighth-grade history. Snardon also served on the School Based Decision Making Council for five years and was a facilitator for the School Lighthouse Leadership Team for two years, the school district notes.
“We are excited to add someone of Corbin’s quality to our leadership team at the Paducah Innovation Hub,” Superintendent Donald Shively said in the news release. “He’s passionate about reaching students, and dedicated to making our community a better place to live and work. We look forward to seeing what he will accomplish on behalf of our students at the Innovation Hub.”
Once the Innovation Hub opens, it will be a place where students learn career and industry skills through classroom work and hands-on learning.