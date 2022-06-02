CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County High School School-Based Decision Making Council has chosen Steve Smith as the high school's new principal, the school district announced Thursday.
Smith has been an assistant principal at the school for the past five years. Before that, he was an English teacher and coached golf and baseball. He was also the assistant girls basketball coach. He's worked for Calloway County Schools since 2000, and previously taught at Trigg County Middle School for seven years.
In a statement released Thursday, Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said the administration is excited to announce Smith as the high school's next principal. “We had a very strong applicant pool, and I am confident that he will do a great job," Settle said. "The SBDM council was diligent in the establishment of the criteria for the new principal and stayed true those standards throughout the selection process. I was very pleased with the SBDM council and their work that they put into this process.”
The district's announcement about Smith's selection included a statement from him as well. It reads: “We have an outstanding faculty, a wonderful student body, and a supportive community. I am humbled and excited for this opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started."