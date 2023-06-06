Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto poses for a photo in New York on Aug. 20, 1981. Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on “The Girl from Ipanema” made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died at age 83. Musician Paul Ricci, a family friend, confirmed that she died Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, file)