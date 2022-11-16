SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is promising to combat deforestation when he assumes office on Jan. 1.
Da Silva, president between 2003 and 2010, is participating at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt known as COP27.
In his first public appearance on Wednesday, da Silva said his administration would make combating deforestation a priority. He also said he would suggest to U.N. officials that the climate summit in 2025 be held in the Amazon.
Da Silva took swipes at President Jair Bolsonaro, who pushed economic development in the Amazon.
Da Silva beat Bolsonaro in last month's presidential election. Da Silva was expected to speak again later on Wednesday and participate in the summit through Thursday.