At least 15 people were killed and about a dozen others were taken to hospitals after a crash in Southern California on Tuesday, authorities said.
The crash occurred in Imperial, California, just north of the Mexican border.
A vehicle filled with 27 passengers hit a semitruck full of gravel, Judy Cruz, managing director of the emergency department at El Centro Regional Medical Center, said during a press conference.
At least 14 people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the hospital.
Three others "were flown out from the scene, seven patients transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where unfortunately, one of those has died since arrival. And two patients were transferred to Pioneers hospital," Cruz said.
Three others "were flown out from the scene, seven patients transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where unfortunately, one of those has died since arrival. And two patients were transferred to Pioneers hospital," Cruz said.
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is investigating.