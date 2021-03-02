Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana and Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T Myers, Shawneetown, Golconda , Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo. .Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.5 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to 42.5 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&