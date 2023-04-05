BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO — "Glen Allen will never be the same, no doubt about it." Those words from Stan Woodfin — a resident of the small Missouri village, which had a population of only 58 in 2021, according to the U.S. Census. The community was hit hard by a tornado around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was only on the ground for about 15 minutes — but it caused widespread devastation in the area, leaving at least five confirmed dead and an unknown number injured.
In a Wednesday news release from the office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, the state confirmed the number of deaths and said several were injured.
Parson will hold a news conference around 4:45 p.m. at Woodland R-IV High School, after a survey of the damage is completed. He will be joined by representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel, State Senator Holly Rehder, and MSHP Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E told NBC around 11 a.m. the situation was still very active and fluid, with emergency responders moving from house to house to check on residents as roadways were cleared.
Local 6 Photojournalist Jason Thomason arrived in Glen Allen Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., where he saw emergency responders knocking on doors and checking on community members.
Thomason said he was "blown away" by the damage, and noted that neighbors were pitching in to help each other the best they could. "After 21 years of covering these storms, they never cease to amaze me," he said.
He captured video footage and photos of the widespread damage in Glen Allen, which showed debris littering the ground, large trees blocking roadways, and heavily damaged homes.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency says a shelter has been established at Marble Hill Baptist Church for people displaced by the tornado. The church is at 502 Broadway St. in Marble Hill, which is in Bollinger County. SEMA says the American Red Cross of Missouri has been deployed to the area to help provide support at the shelter.
SEMA says it will continue to work with its volunteer partners and other organizations to provide assistance.
Joshua Wells, who lives in Marble Hill, shared photos of storm damage in Glen Allen to social media on Wednesday. He gave us permission to share them with you. Here are some of the photos he took: