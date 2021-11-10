GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says cattle were sickened after eating trash that was illegally dumped into a pasture in the county. Investigators say at least one cow died because of it.
The sheriff's office says it is in the process of filing charges against two suspects who are believed to have dumped the trash into the field earlier this month.
Investigators say the garbage was illegally dumped in a pasture off of Cardinal Road, near Interstate 69.
The cattle that were sickened ate plastic that was in the pile of trash.
Authorities are not yet releasing the suspects' names to the public. The sheriff's office says more information will be made public once the suspects have been charged.