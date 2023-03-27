NASHVILLE, TN — At least three adults and three children were killed in a mass shooting at a private Presbyterian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, authorities said during a press conference about the incident.
In a tweet about the incident, the Nashville Metro Police Department confirmed the suspected shooter — who authorities thought was a teenage girl — was killed by police, bringing the total number dead to at least 7. Authorities now say the suspected shooter was a 28-year-old woman.
Authorities said the suspect likely entered The Covenant School through a side door, shooting as she made her way to the second floor. She was reportedly armed with at least two assault-style weapons and a pistol.
There are reportedly no other known injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.