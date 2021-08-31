EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was in Lyon County Tuesday, speaking with local leaders there on some of the challenges they're facing. That includes a subject we've been reporting on for years now: the issue of understaffed law enforcement in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Back in 2016, the Trigg County sheriff spoke on his worries about the lack of staffing there. LBL has its own law enforcement officers, but their numbers are dwindling. In the 1960s, there were 27 officers assigned to patrol the area. Today, there are just three. And when there aren't enough officers to patrol the more than 170,000-acre recreation area, other local agencies get called.
Tuesday, Lyon County Sheriff Brent White told us LBL can often hold more people than some of the biggest cities in the county.
When LBL law enforcement gets overwhelmed, his deputies are often the first to be called. He said that pulls them away from the county they're supposed to be protecting.
"In our county, Hillman Ferry Campground — on any particular weekend, but especially on a holiday weekend — may have more people in it than either one of our largest cities in Lyon County. That is significant," White said. "It's significant when we have to respond over there. It's significant when our ambulance or fire department has to respond over there, that there's that many people potentially at that location as opposed to other locations in our county. It becomes a drain on our very limited resources we have right now."
Paul spoke with us after the roundtable. He said his job is to listen to local leaders about those issues, and to find solutions in Washington.
"We've heard this before. We've been working on it. We're going to try and be their advocate at the federal level with the Forest Service to try to figure out 'Why is the local sheriff's office having to patrol the LBL?' There's a lot of land out there, and we want to make sure Lyon County is adequately compensated," Paul said.
The group also talked about Asian carp during the meeting.
Leaders told Paul they believe current efforts to remove the invasive species are ineffective for the amount of money they're spending.
Paul said he'll take their research and information, and bring it up with the government agency doing the removing.