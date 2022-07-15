SYMSONIA, KY — It's been nearly two months for an adult daughter who can't reach her father in Symsonia, Kentucky.
On June 4, his landline — serviced by AT&T — lost connection.
Despite numerous calls and complaints, the issue has yet to be fixed.
The company told the daughter, Melissa Finney, that a construction crew needed to clear something.
Finney says they couldn't give her exact details, but they promised it would be fixed in a few days.
But, 41 days have passed, and service still hasn't been restored.
Finney’s elderly father lives in Symsonia.
That’s far away from where she lives Florida.
His landline is his only form of communication, and without it, he's completely cut off.
“There's no way to talk to him. He can't call 911 if there's an emergency,” Finney says.
Finney says multiple calls to AT&T haven’t led to any solutions.
Lisa Peck, owner of local business, D&L Body Shop, says she also gets the runaround.
“They had transferred me to 11 different departments before I ever got a conclusion, which still did not fix my problem,” says Peck.
Peck's landline service was restored on July 7, after two weeks without.
She has moved business to her personal cell phone because she doesn't know how long it will last.
“You do not know from one day to the next whether you're really going to have phone service for your business. An important part of running your business is having good communication. And we can't do that with them,” Peck says.
Finney's father is currently sick with COVID-19.
She's pleading with AT&T to fix the issue so she can make sure he's OK.
“If they couldn't get a hold of their parents for two months, how would they feel? I feel like since it's a very rural area, they're being overlooked, and I would just like them to have more sense of urgency,” says Finney.
Finney was able to make contact with her father through a step-sister who lives nearby.
She was able to speak to him on his sister's phone, and he's doing OK.
We reached out to AT&T for a statement about the ongoing outages. We never received a call back.