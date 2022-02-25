As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, major cell phone carriers are waiving charges on calls from the United States to Ukraine.
The companies say they want to help customers with ties to Ukraine keep in touch with their loved ones.
From Feb. 26 through March 7, AT&T says it's offering the free calls to consumer and business customers. Consumer, business, AT&T postpaid and prepaid wireless customers are eligible for the unlimited long-distance calls to Ukraine, as are consumer VoIP and landline customers. A news release from AT&T also says unlimited texts to the region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans. AT&T customers may still get alerts during the Feb. 26-March 7 time frame, but the company says their accounts will reflect the credits or waived voice charges. Click here for more details.
Verizon says it's waiving charges for calls from postpaid consumer and business wireless customers and residential landline customers to and from Ukraine from Feb. 25 through March 10. Verizon will also waiving voice and text roaming charges for customers in Ukraine. In a news release, the company also says people with international coverage plans can call Ukraine without using minutes from their time-allotment blocks.
T-Mobile has been offering free calls to Ukraine since Thursday, and will continue to waive international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls and SMS made to and from U.S. and Ukraine for postpaid and prepaid consumer and business customers through March 3. This also applies to Sprint customers. In a news release, T-Mobile says that also includes calls made within Ukraine, to cover roaming customers in Ukraine.