PADUCAH — The Louisville Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information that can help identify a man accused of stealing packages that were left on the bumper of a UPS truck.
It may seem like an odd crime for the ATF to investigate, but the packages weren't some run-of-the-mill online shopping order. They contained firearms that were to be shipped from Paducah Shooter's Supply.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, a USP delivery driver made a scheduled stop at the Paducah store to pick up a scheduled shipment that included two firearms. The guns were to be shipped legally to other Federal Firearms License holders. The driver placed the packages on the rear bumper of the UPS truck, accidentally forgot them there and began drive away with the packages still on the bumper, the ATF says in a news release.
As the UPS driver left the parking lot and drove onto Cairo Road, the packages fell off the bumper and onto to street. A short while later, a white Ford truck pulled into the parking lot. The ATF says a white man got out of the pickup truck and grabbed the packages. Instead of taking them into the store, he placed the two packages containing guns into his truck and drove away.
The ATF says the man was recorded by the store's surveillance cameras. The agency shared photos taken from that video, which show the white pickup truck authorities are searching for. The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for information that helps them uncover the man's identity.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the theft. The two law enforcement agencies ask anyone with information about the man's identity or the truck to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or ATFTips@atf.gov.
Information can also be shared through the sheriff's offices online tip line or by texting West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 847411.