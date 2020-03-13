KENTUCKY -- KHSAA says it is instituting an athletic dead period for all sports and sports-activities effective immediately.
This period will last through Sunday, April 12, and is being put in place due to the coronavirus.
Here is what that means for students and schools.
- Students shall not participate in any organized team activity, or organized or semi-organized team competition in any sport or sport-activity in any format at any location in any state where school personnel (paid or unpaid) are involved, in attendance, or receiving reports of performance.
- Prior approval for sanctioned events through the NFHS sanctioning system, both in and out of state, is hereby rescinded for this period. Member schools should note that without appropriate NFHS sanctioning, provisions of the KHSAA Catastrophic Insurance policy are not in place.
- Students may not participate in activities such as weight training, skill development, individual camps (with per team limits on participation), team camps, or open gym or field activities even if no inter-school competition is involved.
- Students may not receive coaching or training from school personnel (either salaried or non-salaried) in any KHSAA sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
- School facilities, uniforms, nicknames, transportation or equipment, may not be used in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
- School funds may not be expended in support of interscholastic athletics in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
- This restricted period does not preclude communication between school, athletic department and coaching representatives to team members and/or families of players on the current roster;
- Postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations and recognition events relating to a sport or sport-activity team at a school may not be held.
KHSAA says at this point there is not plans to cancel state championship for spring sports.