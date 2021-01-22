ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron died Friday morning at age 86.
WSB-TV in Atlanta says he's the one man Muhammad Ali said he idolized "more than myself." He became known to the world as "Hammerin' Hank."
Aaron was born in Mobile, AL. He was one of eight children. He had his first major league tryout as a 15-year-old with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1949. He didn't make the team.
He went back to school to get his diploma and in Nov. 1951, Aaron began his minor league career with the Indianapolis Clown's organization of the negro leagues.
Aaron chose to sign with the Boston Braves in June 1952 over the New York Giants because the Braves offered $50 more a month.
Aaron would go on to win the National League title in 1956 and won his only MVP award the following year after hitting 322 and finishing in the top three in all three triple crown batting categories.
Aaron became the first player in Major League history to record 500 homers and 3,000 hits. He went on to hit 40 or more home runs seven different times, finishing the third in the MVP voting six times.