ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors has now been charged with eight counts of murder.
Four of the counts against 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long are related to shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta. The other four are related to shootings at a massage parlor in Cherokee County.
Eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, were killed in the shootings Tuesday.
Authorities say the white gunman claimed he wasn't motivated by race, instead claiming to have a "sex addiction." Authorities claim he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.
The killings have horrified the Asian American community, who saw the shootings as an attack on them, given a recent wave of assaults that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.