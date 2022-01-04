Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow on Thursday... A system will likely spread light accumulating snow across the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere, so any snow should quickly accumulate. This may impact travel across the region. There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with regards to the position and strength of the snow band, and dry air at the surface may be hard to overcome initially. The latest forecast data does suggest the area most likely to see some impacts is west Kentucky. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just below zero are forecast by Friday morning. Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.